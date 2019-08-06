M&T Bank Has Boosted Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Increases Position in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 167,616 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.39M, up from 145,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.69. About 1.58M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 28,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 5.16 million shares traded or 180.17% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,544 shares to 134,638 shares, valued at $18.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,015 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,471 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 46,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 13,196 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 26 shares. Cooke Bieler LP holds 0.38% or 1.17M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 24,709 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Invest Management reported 1.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Shell Asset holds 0.01% or 18,091 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 625,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.35M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 58,277 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 2.29M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 0.18% or 524,150 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.41% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 383 shares. Bridges Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,443 shares. California-based Covington Management has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Smith Graham Co Inv Advisors Lp accumulated 0.35% or 17,988 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 255,406 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc holds 266,133 shares. Indiana-based Investment has invested 1.32% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 8,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Macquarie owns 683,323 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mirador Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 122,700 shares to 299,526 shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,600 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

