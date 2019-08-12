M&R Capital Management Increases Stake in Synovus Finl Com New (SNV); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Guild Investment Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.08M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

