M&R Capital Management Maintains Stake in Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA); Altrinsic Global Advisors Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $12.86 Million as Stock Value Declined

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 178,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 661,097 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.90M, up from 482,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 5.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 3.43 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 158,610 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Com has 178 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 0.09% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). American Intll holds 143,526 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 15,193 shares. Barclays Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 899,058 shares. 1.17M are owned by Markel. Moreover, Pictet North America Advisors has 0.06% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Art Advsr Lc reported 79,300 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 23,434 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 68,745 shares. Spark Management Llc holds 0.08% or 60,200 shares. 681,100 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,308 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 166,611 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $182.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 44,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,587 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian.

