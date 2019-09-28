M&T Bank Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; AGRI-DYNAMICS (AGDY) Shorts Down By 3.23%

AGRI-DYNAMICS INC (OTCMKTS:AGDY) had a decrease of 3.23% in short interest. AGDY’s SI was 3,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.23% from 3,100 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 1 days are for AGRI-DYNAMICS INC (OTCMKTS:AGDY)’s short sellers to cover AGDY’s short positions. The stock decreased 16.83% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0499. About 5,000 shares traded. Agri Dynamics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGDY) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

M&T Bank Corp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4436000% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp acquired 88,720 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 88,722 shares with $168.01M value, up from 2 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $853.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017

Agri Dynamics, Inc. is a holding company providing management consulting services. The company has market cap of $3.22 million.

M&T Bank Corp decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 4,259 shares to 17,170 valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 5,557 shares and now owns 55,788 shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, September 23. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.