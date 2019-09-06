M&R Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) as Stock Value Were Volatile; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $133.88 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 32,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 28,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 13.27 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 12,089 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 35,864 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 20,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Management Professionals holds 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) or 925 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Morgan Stanley owns 13,090 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0% or 2,310 shares in its portfolio. 36,246 are owned by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 62,633 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 30,380 shares. Cambridge reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has invested 0.07% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI).

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares to 827 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Private Asset owns 340,087 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monroe Fincl Bank And Mi has 46,407 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ht Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,054 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 28.53M shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 986,832 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stonebridge Limited Liability holds 0.69% or 118,189 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com accumulated 477,431 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 3.08 million shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 996,359 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Co Ca has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 368 shares to 878 shares, valued at $249.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,355 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

