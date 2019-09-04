M&T Bank Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 48,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 484,871 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, up from 436,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 144,481 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500.

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 16,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 60,588 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 76,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 2.02M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco holds 260,000 shares. Moreover, Cls Ltd Company has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 5,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 396,985 shares. Trellus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 76,170 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,625 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4.16% or 348,805 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Management Inc reported 548,600 shares. Axa accumulated 436,272 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oracle Investment Management reported 4.35M shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc holds 30,864 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 39,913 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 15,638 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc has 33,700 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,930 shares to 21,788 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,542 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accelerate Diagnostics announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 results – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics Schedules Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics’ (AXDX) CEO Larry Mehren on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $750.62 million for 14.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 8,497 shares to 22,954 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 415,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.