M&R Capital Management Raised Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) as Share Value Rose; Academy Capital Management Stake in National (NOV) Has Cut by $588,692 as Shares Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 9.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National (NOV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 22,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 380,203 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, down from 402,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.85 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Huntington Commercial Bank owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 0.01% or 29,495 shares in its portfolio. City Hldg owns 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 1.17% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Farmers Merchants Invests has 185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 934,107 shares. 110,000 are held by Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp. Utd Automobile Association reported 223,702 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.78% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Toth Finance Advisory stated it has 200 shares. 9,201 are owned by Creative Planning. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 109,311 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares to 7,918 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,926 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.