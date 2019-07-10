M&R Capital Management Has Raised Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position; 8×8 (EGHT) SI Increased By 57.35%

8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) had an increase of 57.35% in short interest. EGHT’s SI was 5.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 57.35% from 3.37M shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 3 days are for 8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT)’s short sellers to cover EGHT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 1.30 million shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has risen 3.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M

M&R Capital Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 911.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&R Capital Management Inc acquired 84,701 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The M&R Capital Management Inc holds 93,998 shares with $13.15M value, up from 9,297 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $254.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold 8×8, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,836 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Blackrock holds 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 14.04M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 1.56M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 475,551 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 64,948 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 130,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 37,729 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.04% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Piedmont Invest Incorporated stated it has 24,094 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 629,910 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs holds 0.4% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 901,703 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt accumulated 182,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny owns 14,500 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “8×8 Selects New Company Headquarters in Campbell, Calif. Amidst Rapid Growth – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Announces Elizabeth Theophille to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudera: The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15. 4 shares valued at $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 601,513 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 18,463 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. One Management Ltd Com holds 0.6% or 30,263 shares. Baystate Wealth reported 5,272 shares. Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,925 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Luxor Capital Gp LP has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Trust Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,936 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,632 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,129 shares. Willow Creek Wealth has 7,145 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.91M shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 26,517 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.