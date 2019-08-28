M&R Capital Management Cut By $675,745 Its Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) stake by 26.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 15,715 shares as Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The M&R Capital Management Inc holds 42,926 shares with $1.86M value, down from 58,641 last quarter. Bp Plc Sponsored Adr now has $121.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 6.23 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHOW AT LEAST 2 PCT ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH TO 2022; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petroleo Brasileiro Form Strategic Alliance; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 18/04/2018 – India, UK govts invest in $711 mln Indian renewable energy fund; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion has $112 highest and $47 lowest target. $69.17’s average target is 88.32% above currents $36.73 stock price. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of ESPR in report on Wednesday, March 13 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 1. See Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 39.89% above currents $36.6 stock price. BP plc had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $997.98 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.