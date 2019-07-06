Lyrical Asset Management LP Upped Its Aecom (ACM) Stake by $7.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed by $736,380 Its Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 245,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.78 million, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 431,908 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.88. About 838,451 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 778,694 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 53,120 shares. Product Partners Limited Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 18,879 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp has invested 0.05% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 417,218 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 13,587 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 539,245 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 64,371 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 222 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Co accumulated 545,893 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Parkside National Bank reported 14 shares. 193,366 are owned by Natixis. Pitcairn holds 0.06% or 19,211 shares.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 74,400 shares to 348,000 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

