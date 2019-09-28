Lyrical Asset Management LP Upped By $1.86 Million Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position; Sphere 3D Corphares (ANY) Sellers Decreased By 33.33% Their Shorts

Sphere 3D Corphares (NASDAQ:ANY) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. ANY’s SI was 106,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 159,000 shares previously. With 117,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Sphere 3D Corphares (NASDAQ:ANY)’s short sellers to cover ANY’s short positions. The SI to Sphere 3D Corphares’s float is 6.24%. It closed at $1.26 lastly. It is down 44.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.84% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 13,308 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 1.59 million shares with $223.31 million value, up from 1.58M last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corporation now has $6.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 318,378 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.72 million. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 10,895 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 87,440 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 6,425 shares. Mutual Of America Cap, a New York-based fund reported 6,016 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 67,646 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Guardian Life Of America reported 133 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com owns 23,620 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 175 shares. Johnson Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Kbc Grp Nv holds 41,840 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 0.03% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.03% or 324,096 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).