Lyrical Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake by $5.75 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 28,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 5.86 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.52 million, down from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 471,284 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 383,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15 million, down from 633,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 2.64 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 42,286 shares to 9.39M shares, valued at $292.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 241,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 6.83 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle: Azul And Boeing To The Rescue – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steady AerCap Continues To Offer Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings: What Can We Expect Going Forward? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 295,540 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advisors holds 0.14% or 17,185 shares in its portfolio. 149 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pnc Financial, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 142,810 shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 462,005 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Personal Fincl Services invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 6,007 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, James Inv Rech has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 229 shares.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marvell (MRVL) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marvell: A Strong Hold Thanks To The Race To 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO: Make 5G Investing Plays Like the Pros – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37 million for 53.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 22,147 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 10,271 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 309,450 shares. Pictet Asset holds 166,639 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc owns 0.17% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 35,000 shares. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 113,896 were reported by Tdam Usa. Whittier Tru owns 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 526 shares. 7,432 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 83,937 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.28% or 99.15M shares. 110,000 are owned by Korea. Hm Payson & Co holds 0% or 475 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Weitz Inv has invested 0.98% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Winfield Associate reported 0.16% stake.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 232,180 shares to 934,309 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 49,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).