Lyrical Asset Management LP Raised Its Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) as Shares Declined; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Shares Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91M, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.845. About 8.46 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 627,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 8.91M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.74M, up from 8.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.38 million for 5.06 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Learn From Portland General Electric Companyâ€™s (NYSE:POR) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 103,269 shares to 765,584 shares, valued at $39.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 204,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp invested in 0% or 246 shares. Cls Invests Lc has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 43,675 shares. Amer Century accumulated 683,282 shares. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.44% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). American Group owns 596,180 shares. Geode Capital Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 2.65 million shares. World Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,549 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 39,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 44,458 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Llc reported 18,291 shares. Dupont Capital invested in 0.02% or 133,929 shares. Penn Management invested in 0.02% or 31,867 shares. Texas-based Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.64% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).