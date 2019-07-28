Lyrical Asset Management LP Position in Celanese (CE) Increased as Stock Value Rose; Gray Television (GTN) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Holding by $3.57 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 118,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.28M, up from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 682,773 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 170,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 587,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, down from 757,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 433,815 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.30 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 65,065 shares to 101,793 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).