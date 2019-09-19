Lyrical Asset Management LP Position in Avis Budget Group (CAR) Trimmed by $3.64 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Boosted Holding by $28.42 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 163.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 7.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 11.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.115. About 3.00M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 103,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.52M, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 342,842 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Rev $1.97B; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 18/04/2018 – Avis Returns to Japan With Presence at Gateway Airports; 09/05/2018 – Avis Opens Car Sales Locations, Offering Previously-Owned Vehicles at Competitive Prices; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 104,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 63,893 shares. Cibc Corp holds 0.14% or 500,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 43,276 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Capital Invsts has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Diligent Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 10,971 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 240,070 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). New York-based Lyrical Asset LP has invested 1.72% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 33,988 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.60M shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 3.44M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 116,417 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 253,300 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (NYSE:TEN) by 33,207 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $28.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 611,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 10.21% or $0.34 from last year’s $3.33 per share. CAR’s profit will be $278.81M for 2.00 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 364.56% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Wood David M. had bought 40,000 shares worth $97,600 on Friday, August 30. Craine Patrick K. bought 15,000 shares worth $36,300.