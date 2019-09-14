Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by $2.86 Million as Shares Declined; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Valuation Rose While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Cut Its Position by $1.10 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 40,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.75 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.62. About 471,772 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 70.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 276,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 113,992 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 390,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 23.89 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $781.38M for 23.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 83,808 shares to 273,839 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.