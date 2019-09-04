Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $8.75 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Financial Architects Trimmed Its Stake by $3.31 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 356,000 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 87.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 56,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 64,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 2.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 433,270 shares to 4.41M shares, valued at $211.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 285,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29 million for 14.20 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset reported 4.73 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 0.03% or 5,081 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 197,773 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 43,596 shares. Montag A And Associates accumulated 0.05% or 3,900 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,064 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,618 shares. Sei Invests reported 67,157 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney Com holds 0.65% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 79,903 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 1.39% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Swiss Fincl Bank has 919,122 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sick of the Big 4 Wireless Carriers? There Are Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.78 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.