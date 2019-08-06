Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $8.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Novo (NVO) Share Price Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed by $21.28 Million Its Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.21M, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 864,272 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING 2015 DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK A/S; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 1.79 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 794,217 shares to 12.07 million shares, valued at $192.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 285,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of stock or 263 shares. Shares for $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 28,084 shares valued at $3.90M was made by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

