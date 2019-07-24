Lyrical Asset Management LP Increases Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT); As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nfc Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 627,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.91M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.74M, up from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 2.35M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 261,878 shares traded or 25.06% up from the average. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 27,274 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 356 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Co accumulated 68,615 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 898 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bb&T Llc invested in 0% or 25,419 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Mirae Asset Global Commerce Ltd stated it has 34,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Euclidean Techs Mgmt Ltd holds 97,319 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Pittenger Anderson reported 250 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 68,750 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2.10M shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 3,685 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 583,312 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd reported 678,723 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 48,922 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 33,473 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Rhumbline Advisers has 40,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers owns 2.05M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2,178 shares.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 13,645 shares to 664,303 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.