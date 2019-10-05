Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $80.75 Million; Rhumbline Advisers Upped Its Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Position by $524,495

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 27,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 351,361 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 323,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 2.17M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc. (URI) by 38.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 611,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.57M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (URI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals Stock Gained 22% in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 111,542 shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $169.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 28,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.86M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 70,052 shares. Natixis LP accumulated 0.06% or 59,749 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 18,118 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 44,500 are owned by Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Next Gp, Texas-based fund reported 2,297 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 41,605 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Legacy Capital Prtnrs stated it has 0.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 461,821 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Glenview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 417,802 shares. Gru stated it has 80,000 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V, worth $33,560 on Friday, June 7. 1,500 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $22,425 were bought by Macalik Robert T. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. 3,650 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. The insider Foran Joseph Wm bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400. $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Adams Craig N.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Matador Resources Q4 results; provides 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millrace Asset Grp Inc holds 1.15% or 55,933 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com accumulated 190,974 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 25,198 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 222,117 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% or 95,689 shares in its portfolio. Dana Inv Advisors Inc owns 0.09% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 93,686 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 41,084 shares. Landscape Capital owns 13,818 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5.61M shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Nicholas Investment Prtnrs LP accumulated 463,150 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 235,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 68,695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.