Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased Its Position in Tenneco Class A (TEN) as Market Value Declined; At Bancorp Holds Stake in Dominion Res Va New (D)

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 198,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.63 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 574,879 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Tenneco Review Follows Announcement Tenneco Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal-Mogul LLC; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer

At Bancorp increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 6,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 2.65 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 107,966 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 2,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 101,811 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.1% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.02% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 25,732 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 4,700 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.83 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 13,422 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 18,558 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor reported 26,872 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 34,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 178,525 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc holds 112,538 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 262,790 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 365,618 shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 17,343 shares to 116,202 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 59,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,288 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.