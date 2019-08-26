Lyrical Asset Management LP Holds Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT); Capital Wealth Planning Has Lifted Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $2.50 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 627,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 8.91 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.74 million, up from 8.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 2.26M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 401.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 30,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 37,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 4.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cap Planning Limited Co owns 31,203 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 0.04% or 4,774 shares. Town Country Natl Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 2.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 15,289 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 0.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lpl Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Country Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 64 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 18,195 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.46% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lowe Brockenbrough & Communication invested in 128,819 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 1.33% stake. Lathrop holds 5,164 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Navellier Associates Inc accumulated 9,008 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 38,862 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,651 shares to 91,479 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,662 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).