Lyrical Asset Management LP Holding in Suncor Energy (SU) Upped as Share Price Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Liberty Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 42,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 9.39 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292.65 million, up from 9.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.10 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.