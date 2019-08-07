Lyrical Asset Management LP Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Holder Ancora Advisors Has Cut Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 774,861 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 227,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The hedge fund held 320,674 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 548,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 115,362 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63 million on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A..

