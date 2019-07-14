Lyrical Asset Management LP Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Decreased by $8.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $464,627

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.18 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,716 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 20,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 14.32 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Lc owns 112,500 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp reported 217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 18,753 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,800 shares stake. Steinberg Asset Management Llc invested in 17,012 shares or 2% of the stock. Rothschild Il owns 28,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 853,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Com Ltd Partnership accumulated 124 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Co accumulated 96 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 0% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 10,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,310 shares. Westpac invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Exane Derivatives owns 12 shares. Moreover, Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 18,786 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 56,673 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $180.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 613,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of stock or 200 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,996 shares to 44,172 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,480 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,858 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 67,201 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hartline reported 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Raymond James And has 262,354 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Lc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 60,094 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company reported 1,200 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Parsons Cap Management Ri has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,905 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Llc invested in 1,753 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cypress Capital Grp accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.18% or 1.05M shares. Mrj owns 19,300 shares.