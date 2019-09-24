Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Tenneco Class A (TEN) Stake; Richard C Young & Company Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $347,448

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 54,257 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 50,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $103.6. About 785,198 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 33,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.71 million, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 333,609 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $5.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 28,172 shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $304.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 60,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. The insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600. $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Hollar Jason M..