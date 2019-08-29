Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $13.09 Million as Shares Declined; Hourglass Capital Upped Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $442,740

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 45,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 485,744 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 503,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.03M, up from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 5.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 920,363 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares to 170,097 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,476 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Tru And Services N A owns 0.81% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,010 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Co has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,900 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 4.92M shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based First Bancshares Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviance Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 56,208 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Ipswich Invest Com invested 0.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 162,349 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il. Beddow Cap Management reported 62,712 shares. Brookstone accumulated 17,468 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0.4% or 9,196 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lvm Capital Management Mi reported 2,368 shares. The -based Bonness Enter Inc has invested 2.7% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132 were reported by Parkside Financial Bank And Tru. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 686,980 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,892 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Loews Corp holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 8,411 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 9,326 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 9.96M shares. D E Shaw reported 2.01M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtn Llp invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Focused Wealth Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 46 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 677,700 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv owns 0.18% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 50,000 shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Company. Gideon Capital Inc holds 11,677 shares.