Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Aecom (ACM) Holding by $7.13 Million; Share Price Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 245,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.78 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 254,836 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 942,802 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 40,532 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 9,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Amer Inc has 0.04% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 107,647 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 37,300 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 644,760 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,475 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 1.20 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.01% or 27,500 shares. Principal Group Incorporated reported 689,834 shares stake. Snow Ltd Partnership accumulated 992,422 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company holds 73,006 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 23,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cna Finance accumulated 53,459 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 3.40M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 2,839 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cleararc Cap reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tb Alternative Assets Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Envestnet Asset stated it has 165,126 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clal Insurance Enterp Holding holds 0.03% or 11,500 shares. Franklin holds 2.22 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bank Of America De accumulated 2.37 million shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 55,978 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Invest House Lc holds 4,945 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Citizens Fincl Bank & holds 0.22% or 19,512 shares. Winslow Cap Limited Liability Co reported 2.22 million shares stake.