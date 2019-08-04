Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding in Suncor Energy (SU) as Market Value Declined; As Whirlpool Com (WHR) Stock Price Rose, Lafayette Investments Increased Position

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 3,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 10,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 876,272 shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 596,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 9.35M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.21M, up from 8.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53 million shares traded or 114.94% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Service Automobile Association reported 101,852 shares. Moreover, Victory has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 932 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 94,725 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 0.01% or 3,206 shares. Td Asset has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Stoneridge Ptnrs Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,500 shares. Somerset Trust Co owns 3,520 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 1,573 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 15,919 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital L L C stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 241 shares. First City Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 9,790 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 6,835 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 17,031 shares.

