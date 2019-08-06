Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Commscope Holding Co. (COMM) Holding by $13.10 Million; Garmin Ord (GRMN) Stock Declined While Canal Insurance Company Decreased Position

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 1.77 million shares traded or 57.12% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (COMM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 623,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 7.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.19 million, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 3.91M shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord.