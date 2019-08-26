Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $8.75 Million; Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.54 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 10,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,810 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 25,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $230.8. About 2.22 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 705,434 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Investment stated it has 92,096 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 47,397 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 1.56M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pnc Serv Group has 0.05% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Reilly Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.28% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Partner Inv Lp has 5,736 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 257,899 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 3,780 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Co invested in 0.18% or 262,466 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.05% or 2,564 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 11,010 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 3,352 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 3,062 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 583,235 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $58.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 56,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.31 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.58 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 14,356 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc reported 93,653 shares stake. 5,207 are held by Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Llc. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 4,221 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt stated it has 24,798 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc invested in 11,578 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Randolph, a Ohio-based fund reported 70,020 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.61% or 5,506 shares in its portfolio. 30,182 are held by Churchill Management. The California-based Partner Fund Mngmt Lp has invested 2.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.94% or 1.50 million shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).