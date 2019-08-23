Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $8.75 Million as Shares Rose; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Increased Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Position by $512,960; Market Value Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.11M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 137,730 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA DR. REDDY’S TO LAUNCH PROTECTIS DROPS MARKETING IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 72 were reported by Valley Advisers. Lenox Wealth Incorporated accumulated 172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, D E Shaw & Com has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rhumbline Advisers owns 424,540 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 11,969 shares. Services Automobile Association invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested in 2,605 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 46,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Camelot Portfolios invested in 0.17% or 3,197 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 623,870 shares to 7.69M shares, valued at $167.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 173,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

