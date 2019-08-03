Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $8.75 Million as Valuation Rose; Trex Company (TREX) Shareholder Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $495,930

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 28,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 726,672 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 583,235 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $58.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 623,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.03% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 1,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenview Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 4.94% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Smithfield reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lord Abbett Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 29,194 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates has 0.36% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Piedmont Investment Inc has 0.34% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 65,004 shares. Bailard reported 16,645 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 5,520 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 430,137 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Lc reported 380 shares stake. Huntington Comml Bank reported 5,356 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 146 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 51,954 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63 million on Monday, February 11. $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl has 40 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 18,418 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). United Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,004 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 15,292 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,950 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Llc owns 111 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 14,830 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 883,633 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com invested in 12,129 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Washington Trust Com has 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 22,755 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp invested in 315,342 shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex Offers Free Recyclability Testing for Polyethylene Packaging Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.