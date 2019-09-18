Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Raised Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $6.65 Million; Shares Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Boosted Its Stake

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 141,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.28 million, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 2.59 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 44,433 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $197.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 100,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 838 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Of America. 57,013 are held by Hendley &. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 86 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Natl Pension Ser holds 356,830 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny holds 0.04% or 44,170 shares. First Manhattan Co invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 3.27 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.04% or 155,025 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 297,934 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.77M shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 687 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 53,522 shares. Webster Bancorp N A reported 1,500 shares stake. First Business Fin Ser owns 9,680 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 36,265 are held by Tcw Group. Orleans Capital Mngmt La, Louisiana-based fund reported 52,520 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 1.15M shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The reported 10.03M shares. Oppenheimer Com reported 573,639 shares stake. Choate Inv stated it has 62,131 shares. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trust Com Of Vermont stated it has 227,939 shares. Town And Country State Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 1.82% or 68,944 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 133,103 shares. Hartline owns 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,469 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Company holds 17,656 shares. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership holds 0.69% or 12,417 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 540,900 shares.

