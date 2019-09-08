Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Raised Flex LTD (FLEX) Position by $14.43 Million; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Valuation Declined, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Cut Position by $548,012

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 17.51M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.14M, up from 16.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 5.80M shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.65M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.07M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Coastline, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 35,115 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.02% or 19,765 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 24,986 shares stake. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% or 154,241 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Bank Of Hutchinson reported 3,827 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 73,515 are owned by Cibc World Mkts Inc. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co invested in 23,069 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi invested in 840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Automobile Association reported 632,689 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 57,929 shares.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.