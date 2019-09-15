Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake; Ventas (VTR) Shorts Up By 56.61%

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) had an increase of 56.61% in short interest. VTR’s SI was 6.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 56.61% from 4.43 million shares previously. With 2.33M avg volume, 3 days are for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)’s short sellers to cover VTR’s short positions. The SI to Ventas Inc’s float is 1.96%. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 54.01% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 40,279 shares as Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 2.19 million shares with $155.75 million value, down from 2.23M last quarter. Arrow Electronics Inc. now has $6.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.62. About 471,772 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $26.07 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 50.27 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Among 8 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $68.06’s average target is -2.74% below currents $69.98 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold”. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Inc reported 6,840 shares stake. Voya Inv Limited stated it has 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 52,684 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.31% or 608,403 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 1.20M are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 649 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 4,863 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 230,707 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cap Interest holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6.94M shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0% or 47 shares. Stifel holds 0.03% or 162,164 shares.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Schroder Investment Group holds 1.03M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Inc has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 17,260 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.1% or 30,943 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 10,439 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 828,557 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,733 shares. 15,000 are owned by Rbf Cap Ltd. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 31,071 shares. 43,212 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Regions Financial Corp holds 9,044 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 42,810 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).