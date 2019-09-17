Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $2.32 Million; Market Value Rose; Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 23,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 408,772 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76 million, down from 432,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 196,869 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 38,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 5.09 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311.28M, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 586,911 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.30 million for 63.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

