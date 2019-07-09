Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Owens (OI) Position by $5.23 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 211.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,939 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 8,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.32. About 1.37 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Owens (OI) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 290,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.87M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.46M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 643,217 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 50,400 shares to 326,545 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 69,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,160 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

