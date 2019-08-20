Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Increased Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by $11.30 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Its Position by $2.16 Billion

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 627,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 8.91 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.74 million, up from 8.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 27.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 146.51M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81B, down from 173.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 7.08M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 5.46M shares to 39.24 million shares, valued at $886.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 71.67M shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

