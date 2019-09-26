Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Decreased Lincoln National (LNC) Stake By $1.72 Million; Spears Abacus Advisors Raised Its At&T (T) Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) stake by 0.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 26,844 shares as Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 5.16 million shares with $332.64M value, down from 5.19 million last quarter. Lincoln National Corporation now has $12.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 706,054 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 314.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc acquired 36,761 shares as At&T Inc (T)'s stock rose 10.59%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 48,461 shares with $1.62 million value, up from 11,700 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $273.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 12.69M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 18.29% above currents $60.3 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.48 million for 6.31 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -0.05% below currents $37.42 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, September 18. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, September 10. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report.

