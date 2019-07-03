Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Stock Value Declined; Tig Advisors Position in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Increased as Shares Declined

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Schneider Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 795,451 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 372,802 are owned by Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 274,773 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 156,760 shares. Alpine Assoc has invested 0.23% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Willingdon Wealth reported 108 shares stake. 47.09 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. 578,000 were reported by Highvista Strategies Ltd. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 178,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 15,596 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 461,700 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,050 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Franklin Res accumulated 178,805 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 12 shares. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 0.2% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 118,708 shares. First Eagle Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.8% or 2.27M shares. Stephens Ar owns 12,710 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fin has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 10,906 shares. Voya Invest Lc holds 240,335 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 39,775 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 20,000 shares. Horseman Cap owns 8,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Company has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. by 274,891 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $66.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 613,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17 million. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M. Reiner Deborah M also sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, January 29. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Foster Jon M. 263 shares valued at $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Whalen Kathleen M.