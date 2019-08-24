Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $8.75 Million; Bronson Point Management Has Boosted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca has 33,685 shares. Destination Wealth owns 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 222 shares. Tru Inv Advsrs has invested 1.45% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.15% or 11,281 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.65% or 28,362 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 29,643 shares. Beech Hill Advsr reported 3.53% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lenox Wealth owns 509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Snow Cap LP holds 0.01% or 4,067 shares in its portfolio. Miles reported 6,339 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 4,965 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Invesco Limited holds 2.52 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.09% or 499,826 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

