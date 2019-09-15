Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Tenneco Class A (TEN) Holding by $365,277; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $405,720; Stock Price Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 18,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 33,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.71 million, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 1.60 million shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Tenneco Review Follows Announcement Tenneco Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal-Mogul LLC; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco to Separate Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600. Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Schroder Gp invested in 15,877 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,395 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested in 55,339 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 23,200 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 25,200 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 674,990 shares. Teton Advsr has 0.03% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20,326 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 118,697 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 64,988 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25,251 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 44,433 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $197.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. by 20,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.