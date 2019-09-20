Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Owens (OI) Position; DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 49 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 34 decreased and sold their positions in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 8.72 million shares, up from 8.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DNP Select Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 35 New Position: 14.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Owens (OI) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 148,040 shares as Owens (OI)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 5.72 million shares with $98.86 million value, down from 5.87 million last quarter. Owens now has $1.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 792,920 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.93 million for 3.97 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.83’s average target is 48.15% above currents $10.01 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $1400 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) earned “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 2. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 867,727 shares. Alberta Inv owns 266,671 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 44,477 shares. Moreover, Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 25,492 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 50,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 826,920 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 248,132 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 89,263 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 35,600 shares. Shell Asset Management Co owns 20,320 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 36,625 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 742,335 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) stake by 611,715 shares to 2.22M valued at $294.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) stake by 42,286 shares and now owns 9.39M shares. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) was raised too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $122,110 was made by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5. HELLMAN PETER S also bought $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 0.74% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. for 74,976 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 207,551 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Management Group Inc has 0.44% invested in the company for 97,650 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Partners Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Patten Group Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 64,948 shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 112,476 shares traded. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.