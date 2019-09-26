Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Its Quanta Services (PWR) Stake as Valuation Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 9,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 33,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, down from 42,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $211.36. About 1.50 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 111,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.37 million, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 951,380 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 25,088 shares to 33,338 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 33,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & holds 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,657 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation owns 15,008 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. National Asset has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bb&T holds 5,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.16% or 35,987 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 21,027 shares. Tributary Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 23 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,577 shares. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 2,192 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fairfield Bush holds 0.14% or 2,010 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,471 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2,310 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 141,393 shares to 4.55 million shares, valued at $216.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 155,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (NYSE:TEN).