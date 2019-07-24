Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $8.75 Million; Valuation Declined; Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Its Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) Holding by $1.14 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 28,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, down from 215,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 518,572 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – BOSKALIS’ SHARE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 400 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize reports another strong quarter with operating income up 10.5% at constant exchange rates; 23/05/2018 – TPV Technology: Philips to License Trademarks for Sales, Marketing and Distribution of Products Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – 2017 ORDER BOOK: EUR 3.50 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 3.750% NOTES DUE 2022 (CORRECTS; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- T5 Model 78104 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device. It; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 06/03/2018 – Northwell Health improves patient care and satisfaction with Philips integrated patient monitoring solutions; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Starts Shr Buyback Program

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $142.81. About 599,137 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Whalen Kathleen M. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M. $5.24 million worth of stock was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639 worth of stock or 523 shares. Another trade for 32,944 shares valued at $4.63M was sold by Foster Jon M.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 623,870 shares to 7.69 million shares, valued at $167.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 627,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).