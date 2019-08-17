Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $8.75 Million as Shares Rose; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Value Rose, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 6,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 307,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63M, down from 314,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 545,093 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 20,962 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 240,335 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 172 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). South State Corporation owns 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,060 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.11% or 20.78 million shares. Creative Planning has 8,378 shares. Axa invested in 0.07% or 139,500 shares. American Century Cos reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hexavest accumulated 248,557 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 3,661 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 682,462 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Schroder Invest Grp has 420,764 shares. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 245,731 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $133.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 173,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc..

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co owns 106,955 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Alphamark Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 29,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 106,252 shares. King Luther Cap invested in 0.21% or 236,513 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 213,659 shares. Waddell & Reed invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.39% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Natixis stated it has 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Dubuque Financial Bank And has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pension stated it has 0.07% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd holds 40,005 shares. Assetmark holds 987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services reported 24,292 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,083 shares to 98,917 shares, valued at $34.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.