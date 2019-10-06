Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Assurant (AIZ) Position By $4.71 Million; GROW CAPITAL (GRWC) Shorts Increased By 1576.92%

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Assurant Inc. (AIZ) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 44,433 shares as Assurant Inc. (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 1.85 million shares with $197.08M value, down from 1.90M last quarter. Assurant Inc. now has $7.65B valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 370,410 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES

GROW CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:GRWC) had an increase of 1576.92% in short interest. GRWC’s SI was 21,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1576.92% from 1,300 shares previously. With 363,700 avg volume, 0 days are for GROW CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s short sellers to cover GRWC’s short positions. The stock increased 20.81% or $0.0155 during the last trading session, reaching $0.09. About 88,208 shares traded. Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Grow Capital signs LOI to acquire Bombshell Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Cannabis Sativa: All Hype – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Associated British Foods: There’s A New Cannabis Cultivator In Town – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Grow Condos, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.45 million. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Adient Plc stake by 231,369 shares to 4.76M valued at $115.61 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 155,290 shares and now owns 9.07M shares. Qurate Retail Inc. Class A was raised too.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $103.12M for 18.54 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $15300 highest and $13000 lowest target. $142.67’s average target is 12.52% above currents $126.79 stock price. Assurant had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 3 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.