Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined, Private Advisor Group Decreased by $404,757 Its Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 90,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.61 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 754,425 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 2,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 12,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 171.53% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 21,192 shares to 66,634 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 11,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 10.52 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 earnings per share, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.17 million for 9.13 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 13,308 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $223.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc. Class A (NYSE:TEN) by 33,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A.