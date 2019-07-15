Lyrical Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER); Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $859,002

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 266,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.88M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.80M, up from 5.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 7,379 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 160,562 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,484 shares to 19,098 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Mgmt holds 3.41% or 68,298 shares. Parthenon reported 102,507 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 864,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,676 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 737,451 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 38,051 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company reported 508,053 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Monroe Commercial Bank Tru Mi holds 0.6% or 15,111 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc reported 3.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 5.53 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Perritt Cap Management has 6,677 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc owns 1.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 233,870 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware reported 14,292 shares stake. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc holds 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,382 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Investors Await Fed Chair Testimony Wednesday, PepsiCo Delivers Strong Results – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Monster Beverage (MNST) is a Hot Investment Pick – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo Talks Balancing Profitability and Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.